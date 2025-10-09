Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Champions Social Justice Amidst Political Allegations

On the 19th anniversary of Kanshi Ram's death, Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party's president, reaffirmed his commitment to social justice. He criticized the ruling BJP for neglecting memorials and breaching law and order. Yadav emphasized unity against communal politics and advocated for the empowerment of Dalits and minorities in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: 09-10-2025 15:19 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, reiterated his party's dedication to social justice on the anniversary of Kanshi Ram's death. Yadav highlighted the contributions of key figures like Kanshi Ram, B R Ambedkar, and his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, to advancing the cause of the oppressed communities.

Speaking in Lucknow, Yadav announced plans for asserting the power of minorities, Dalits, and oppressed classes in Uttar Pradesh's political landscape. He reminisced about the Samajwadi Party's historic support for Kanshi Ram's parliamentary journey.

Yadav criticized the BJP for the neglect of important memorials and alleged misconduct in police affairs, urging the media to hold the government accountable for deteriorating law and order. With a veiled warning about potential sales of state properties, he called for vigilance and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

