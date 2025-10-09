Trump's Domestic Crackdown: Targeting Liberal Non-Profits

President Donald Trump is initiating an unprecedented crackdown on liberal non-profits, leveraging multiple federal agencies in an effort reportedly spearheaded by White House aide Stephen Miller. The move aims at organizations accused of funding political violence, employing resources from entities like the FBI and DHS.

This decision has sparked alarm among civil rights groups and Democratic leaders, who criticize the administration's use of executive authority. They claim it distracts from violence perpetrated by right-wing groups, referencing past incidents involving Trump supporters.

Officials, speaking anonymously, explained that the directive does not specifically target left-wing groups and focuses instead on disrupting future organized violence. Critics assert the move concentrates on silencing political dissent rather than addressing security threats equitably.

(With inputs from agencies.)