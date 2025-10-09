Jan Suraaj Party Unveils First Candidates List for Bihar Elections

The Jan Suraaj Party has announced its first slate of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. However, questions remain about whether its founder, Prashant Kishor, will enter the electoral fray.

National president Udai Singh revealed during a press conference that Kishor might begin his campaigning on October 11 from Raghopur, a constituency represented by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Singh emphasized that Kishor's candidacy would be clear if his name appears on the forthcoming list of nominees.

Among the noteworthy candidates on the list are Ritesh Ranjan Pandey, a well-known Bhojpuri singer contesting from the Kargahar seat, and Pritti Kinnar, representing the third gender community, running in Gopalganj's Bhorey seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)