Amit Shah Leads Critical Security Review in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a high-level security review in Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on the Pir Panjal region and ongoing development projects. Emphasizing a zero tolerance policy on terrorism, the meeting included top officials and directed coordinated efforts to dismantle terror networks and boost tourism.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an important meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Top officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, were present to assess the conditions in the Pir Panjal region and discuss ongoing developmental projects.
Shah reiterated the government's zero tolerance stance against terrorism during the meeting, urging security agencies to work collaboratively to eradicate terrorist activities in the region. His direction emphasized coordination in operations and maintaining high alert to ensure safety and stability.
After a terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier this year, continuous operations have been underway to dismantle terror networks. Additionally, efforts focus on revitalizing tourism to support the UT's economic recovery.
