Von der Leyen Triumphs: EU Parliament Rejects No-Confidence Motions

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen successfully weathered two no-confidence motions from hard-right and left groups in the European Parliament on Thursday.

The first vote saw 378 members of the 720-strong parliament back von der Leyen and her commissioners, while the second vote yielded 383 supporters.

These results surpass the 360 votes from the July motion by mainly far-right lawmakers, though they fall short of the 401 votes in her July 2024 reelection. Lawmakers noted that the censure motions, though unlikely to succeed without a two-thirds majority, could signal broader unease with her leadership.

