Von der Leyen Triumphs: EU Parliament Rejects No-Confidence Motions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen survived two no-confidence motions in the European Parliament, with 378 and 383 members supporting her leadership. The votes highlighted some dissatisfaction with her leadership but were insufficient to unseat her, requiring a two-thirds majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen successfully weathered two no-confidence motions from hard-right and left groups in the European Parliament on Thursday.

The first vote saw 378 members of the 720-strong parliament back von der Leyen and her commissioners, while the second vote yielded 383 supporters.

These results surpass the 360 votes from the July motion by mainly far-right lawmakers, though they fall short of the 401 votes in her July 2024 reelection. Lawmakers noted that the censure motions, though unlikely to succeed without a two-thirds majority, could signal broader unease with her leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

