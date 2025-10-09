Von der Leyen Triumphs: EU Parliament Rejects No-Confidence Motions
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen survived two no-confidence motions in the European Parliament, with 378 and 383 members supporting her leadership. The votes highlighted some dissatisfaction with her leadership but were insufficient to unseat her, requiring a two-thirds majority.
BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen successfully weathered two no-confidence motions from hard-right and left groups in the European Parliament on Thursday.
The first vote saw 378 members of the 720-strong parliament back von der Leyen and her commissioners, while the second vote yielded 383 supporters.
These results surpass the 360 votes from the July motion by mainly far-right lawmakers, though they fall short of the 401 votes in her July 2024 reelection. Lawmakers noted that the censure motions, though unlikely to succeed without a two-thirds majority, could signal broader unease with her leadership.
