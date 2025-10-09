Global News Highlights: From Afghanistan to Literature Nobels

In a pivotal diplomatic move, Afghanistan's Taliban foreign minister arrives in India, aiming to enhance economic relations and pursue diplomatic recognition. This visit underscores the Taliban's strategic outreach to regional allies.

Meanwhile, a complex international web is woven as President Trump leaves allies uncertain about imposing further sanctions on Russia. Despite economic impacts from current measures, the question remains whether additional actions will follow.

Art and culture steal the spotlight with Laszlo Krasznahorkai's Nobel Prize win. The Hungarian writer was celebrated for his extraordinary literary contributions amidst apocalyptic backdrops, reaffirming art's enduring power.

(With inputs from agencies.)