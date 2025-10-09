Bihar's Election Crossroads: Nitish Kumar's Political Allegiance Questioned
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a 'remote-controlled' leader and questioned why Bihar's reservation law wasn't included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Ramesh released a critique of the BJP-JD(U) government ahead of the Assembly polls, asserting the state's decisive future choices.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has referred to Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a 'remote-controlled chief minister', questioning the state government's failure to integrate Bihar's reservation law into the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Ramesh's critique of the current political landscape underscores potential pivotal turns in Bihar's governance.
During a press briefing with other party figures such as Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, Ramesh emphasized a past pattern of political shifts led by Kumar, questioning the energy of the so-called 'double-engine' governance. His address comes ahead of anticipated historic reforms expected from upcoming state Assembly elections.
The potential for social justice and economic progress under the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance was highlighted by Ramesh as the preferable path for Bihar's future. He reiterated the Congress party's call for a nationwide caste census, emphasizing its necessity to safeguard constitutional rights.
