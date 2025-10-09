Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has fiercely criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of threatening state officials and being politically influenced. This attack comes ahead of assembly polls, when Banerjee voiced concerns over alleged mishandling of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls by the BJP.

Banerjee argued that EC officials were overstepping their role by summoning state officers before official poll dates were even announced. She pointed out past accusations against these officials and hinted at a potential misuse of the revision process to orchestrate an NRC-type exercise.

Emphasizing her stance, Banerjee dismisses remarks by Union minister Shantanu Thakur about voter roll changes, arguing that such claims undermine the impartiality of the Election Commission. Her statements have heightened political tensions in the state, especially concerning voter disenfranchisement ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.