Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a strong critique against the Election Commission for allegedly threatening state officials and acting under political influence. She warned that tampering with voter lists during the Special Intensive Revision could undermine democracy, amid fears of politically guided moves by BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:03 IST
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has fiercely criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of threatening state officials and being politically influenced. This attack comes ahead of assembly polls, when Banerjee voiced concerns over alleged mishandling of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls by the BJP.

Banerjee argued that EC officials were overstepping their role by summoning state officers before official poll dates were even announced. She pointed out past accusations against these officials and hinted at a potential misuse of the revision process to orchestrate an NRC-type exercise.

Emphasizing her stance, Banerjee dismisses remarks by Union minister Shantanu Thakur about voter roll changes, arguing that such claims undermine the impartiality of the Election Commission. Her statements have heightened political tensions in the state, especially concerning voter disenfranchisement ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

