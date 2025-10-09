Political Tensions Flare: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Mayawati's Praise for BJP

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, launched a verbal attack on Mayawati, head of the Bahujan Samaj Party, following her commendation of the BJP's effort in maintaining Dalit memorials. Yadav suggested that Mayawati's gratitude pointed to a deeper, clandestine understanding with the ruling party.

Mayawati, during a Lucknow rally marking the 19th death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, thanked the BJP for the upkeep of Dalit memorials. She credited the government for not diverting funds collected from visitors, emphasizing an assurance she received regarding their use.

In response to accusations that his party exploits Dalit icons, Yadav defended the SP's initiatives and questioned the BJP's commitment, highlighting neglect at memorial sites. Political lines remain drawn, with both leaders reiterating longstanding grievances amid ongoing regional power shifts.

