Political Tensions Flare: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Mayawati's Praise for BJP
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, criticized BSP chief Mayawati after she praised the BJP government for maintaining Dalit memorials. Yadav accused Mayawati of having an 'internal understanding' with the BJP. The political exchange highlights long-standing tensions and accusations between the BSP and SP parties in Uttar Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, launched a verbal attack on Mayawati, head of the Bahujan Samaj Party, following her commendation of the BJP's effort in maintaining Dalit memorials. Yadav suggested that Mayawati's gratitude pointed to a deeper, clandestine understanding with the ruling party.
Mayawati, during a Lucknow rally marking the 19th death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, thanked the BJP for the upkeep of Dalit memorials. She credited the government for not diverting funds collected from visitors, emphasizing an assurance she received regarding their use.
In response to accusations that his party exploits Dalit icons, Yadav defended the SP's initiatives and questioned the BJP's commitment, highlighting neglect at memorial sites. Political lines remain drawn, with both leaders reiterating longstanding grievances amid ongoing regional power shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Markets Waver Amid Geopolitical Tensions and U.S. Shutdown
Paris Summit: Shaping Gaza's Post-War Future Amid Geopolitical Tensions
5 dead in blast in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, cause unclear: Officials.
Swadeshi Melas: Boosting Local Economies in Uttar Pradesh
Political Tensions Flare Between States Over Cuttack Violence