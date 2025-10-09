Left Menu

Putin Admits Blame for Downed Azerbaijani Jetliner as Russia-Azerbaijan Tensions Grow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted responsibility for the downing of an Azerbaijani jetliner in December that killed 38 people. This admission aims to ease tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan, previously warm allies. Putin committed to punishing those responsible and compensating the victims’ families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:23 IST
Putin Admits Blame for Downed Azerbaijani Jetliner as Russia-Azerbaijan Tensions Grow
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a rare admission, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Russian responsibility for downing an Azerbaijani airliner last December, which tragically killed 38 people. The Russian air defenses mistakenly targeted the jet while aiming for a Ukrainian drone, leading to a misfire that hit the passenger plane preparing to land in Chechnya.

The acknowledgment marks a significant step in mending the strained relations between Moscow and Baku following the incident. Meeting Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at a summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Putin promised to hold those accountable and provide compensation to the victims' families.

This tension between the countries is exacerbated by ongoing incidents, including the roundup and deaths of ethnic Azerbaijanis in Russia and subsequent arrests of Russians in Azerbaijan. Despite the tragedy, both leaders expressed hope for restoring bilateral ties and advancing cooperative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

 India
2
Algeria's Triumph Secures World Cup Spot

Algeria's Triumph Secures World Cup Spot

 Global
3
Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

 India
4
Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025