Putin Admits Blame for Downed Azerbaijani Jetliner as Russia-Azerbaijan Tensions Grow

In a rare admission, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Russian responsibility for downing an Azerbaijani airliner last December, which tragically killed 38 people. The Russian air defenses mistakenly targeted the jet while aiming for a Ukrainian drone, leading to a misfire that hit the passenger plane preparing to land in Chechnya.

The acknowledgment marks a significant step in mending the strained relations between Moscow and Baku following the incident. Meeting Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at a summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Putin promised to hold those accountable and provide compensation to the victims' families.

This tension between the countries is exacerbated by ongoing incidents, including the roundup and deaths of ethnic Azerbaijanis in Russia and subsequent arrests of Russians in Azerbaijan. Despite the tragedy, both leaders expressed hope for restoring bilateral ties and advancing cooperative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)