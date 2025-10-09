World Leaders Discuss Gaza Peace
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump on the success of his Gaza peace plan during a phone conversation. Modi expressed satisfaction over the progress made in trade negotiations and both leaders agreed to remain in close communication in the coming weeks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to US President Donald Trump on Thursday, celebrating the success of Trump's Gaza peace plan during a phone call.
Sharing the conversation on the social media platform X, Modi referred to Trump as a friend and commended him on the historic initiative.
The two leaders also reviewed advances in trade discussions and committed to maintaining close contact in the weeks ahead.
