Left Menu

Amit Shah Promises to Transform Delhi's Garbage Mountains into Gardens by 2028

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the AAP government for failing to manage Delhi's waste, promising to convert landfill sites into gardens by 2028. At a project inauguration, he accused the former AAP regime of multiple scams. Shah praised PM Modi's corruption-free governance and discussed upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:01 IST
Amit Shah Promises to Transform Delhi's Garbage Mountains into Gardens by 2028
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to convert Delhi's towering landfill sites into gardens by January 1, 2028, criticizing the past Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's handling of waste. The statement was made during the inauguration of a sewage treatment plant.

Targeting former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shah accused the previous AAP government of various scams, leading to their defeat in the February 2025 assembly elections. He listed scams in areas such as Mohalla Clinics, liquor, and advertising, claiming that voters have turned against Kejriwal.

Shah highlighted the contrast with the Congress regime, alleging scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. In contrast, he commended Prime Minister Modi's eleven-year tenure for remaining free of corruption allegations. Shah also launched development projects in Delhi worth Rs 1816 crore, alongside Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

TRENDING

1
Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

 India
2
Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

 Global
3
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
4
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025