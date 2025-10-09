Amit Shah Promises to Transform Delhi's Garbage Mountains into Gardens by 2028

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to convert Delhi's towering landfill sites into gardens by January 1, 2028, criticizing the past Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's handling of waste. The statement was made during the inauguration of a sewage treatment plant.

Targeting former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shah accused the previous AAP government of various scams, leading to their defeat in the February 2025 assembly elections. He listed scams in areas such as Mohalla Clinics, liquor, and advertising, claiming that voters have turned against Kejriwal.

Shah highlighted the contrast with the Congress regime, alleging scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. In contrast, he commended Prime Minister Modi's eleven-year tenure for remaining free of corruption allegations. Shah also launched development projects in Delhi worth Rs 1816 crore, alongside Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.