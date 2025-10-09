Modi Applauds Netanyahu on Gaza Peace Progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on progress under the US-led Gaza peace plan. Modi emphasized the global unacceptability of terrorism and welcomed agreements on hostage release and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. Earlier, he also praised President Trump on the plan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This comes in the wake of progress attributed to the US-led Gaza peace initiative orchestrated by President Donald Trump.
In a statement shared on X, Modi reaffirmed his stance against terrorism, labeling it intolerable in any form or manifestation wherever it exists globally. His remarks underscore a firm commitment to combating terrorism.
Additionally, Modi expressed support for international agreements focusing on the release of hostages and the provision of enhanced humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. Earlier interactions saw Modi commending President Trump for his role in the Gaza peace endeavor, highlighting the plan's diplomatic strides.
