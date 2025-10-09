Modi Applauds Netanyahu on Gaza Peace Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This comes in the wake of progress attributed to the US-led Gaza peace initiative orchestrated by President Donald Trump.

In a statement shared on X, Modi reaffirmed his stance against terrorism, labeling it intolerable in any form or manifestation wherever it exists globally. His remarks underscore a firm commitment to combating terrorism.

Additionally, Modi expressed support for international agreements focusing on the release of hostages and the provision of enhanced humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. Earlier interactions saw Modi commending President Trump for his role in the Gaza peace endeavor, highlighting the plan's diplomatic strides.

