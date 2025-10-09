Left Menu

Modi Hails Trump on Landmark Gaza Peace Plan Amid Trade Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised President Donald Trump for the first phase success of a US-brokered peace plan in Gaza, amidst strained US-India trade relations. Modi lauded efforts for hostilities cessation and reviewed positive trade negotiation progress in a call with Trump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded US President Donald Trump for spearheading a US-brokered peace initiative in Gaza's first phase, describing it as a significant success. The congratulatory remarks come amid ongoing trade tensions, including hefty US tariffs imposed on Indian goods.

During a phone conversation, Modi discussed progress in US-India trade negotiations, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue. This marks their second call in recent weeks, with a previous discussion preceding Modi's 75th birthday.

Modi also highlighted Trump's and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to resolve the Gaza crisis. With agreements reached for a ceasefire and prisoner release, strained relations continue amid ongoing humanitarian challenges in the region.

