Modi Hails Trump on Landmark Gaza Peace Plan Amid Trade Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised President Donald Trump for the first phase success of a US-brokered peace plan in Gaza, amidst strained US-India trade relations. Modi lauded efforts for hostilities cessation and reviewed positive trade negotiation progress in a call with Trump.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded US President Donald Trump for spearheading a US-brokered peace initiative in Gaza's first phase, describing it as a significant success. The congratulatory remarks come amid ongoing trade tensions, including hefty US tariffs imposed on Indian goods.
During a phone conversation, Modi discussed progress in US-India trade negotiations, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue. This marks their second call in recent weeks, with a previous discussion preceding Modi's 75th birthday.
Modi also highlighted Trump's and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to resolve the Gaza crisis. With agreements reached for a ceasefire and prisoner release, strained relations continue amid ongoing humanitarian challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi and Trump Discuss Trade Progress Amid High Tariffs
Reviewed good progress achieved in trade negotiations: PM Modi after phone conversation with President Trump.
Telangana's Call for US Support Amid Rising Tariffs and Visa Fee Hikes
US Tariffs: A Catalyst for India's Product Innovation and Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision
Congress Urges Trump to Recalibrate US-India Relations amid Tariff Strains