Modi Hails Trump on Landmark Gaza Peace Plan Amid Trade Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded US President Donald Trump for spearheading a US-brokered peace initiative in Gaza's first phase, describing it as a significant success. The congratulatory remarks come amid ongoing trade tensions, including hefty US tariffs imposed on Indian goods.

During a phone conversation, Modi discussed progress in US-India trade negotiations, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue. This marks their second call in recent weeks, with a previous discussion preceding Modi's 75th birthday.

Modi also highlighted Trump's and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to resolve the Gaza crisis. With agreements reached for a ceasefire and prisoner release, strained relations continue amid ongoing humanitarian challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)