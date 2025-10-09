Left Menu

Nepal's Gen Z Revolution: Youth Voices and a Nation in Transition

Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, acknowledges past governments' failure to address the concerns of Gen Z youth, amid protests leading to K P Sharma Oli's resignation. Calling for political reform and non-violence, she honors those who sacrificed in the Gen Z movement. Oli demands parliamentary reinstatement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:13 IST
Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's interim prime minister, Sushila Karki, has candidly admitted that previous governments have failed to heed the voices of Gen Z youth, describing this oversight as a 'weakness'.

In a video message marking one month since the Gen Z movement resulted in the ousting of prime minister K P Sharma Oli, Karki emphasized the government's commitment to embracing the changes demanded by the younger generation. 'We must recognize the revolution they have initiated,' said the 73-year-old former chief justice.

Karki urged patience and non-violence, acknowledging the sacrifices made by many youths during the movement. Meanwhile, deposed prime minister Oli seeks national unity and has called for the reinstatement of parliament, claiming support from his CPN-UML party and the Nepali Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

