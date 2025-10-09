Left Menu

Trump's Bold Middle East Peace Initiative: Hostage Release and Signing Ceremony

President Donald Trump announced the imminent release of Gaza hostages held by Hamas and plans to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt. The deal is part of a larger plan aiming for lasting peace and the reconstruction of Gaza. Trump expressed hopes for an enduring regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:22 IST
President Donald Trump announced on Thursday the expected release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, projected for early next week. Speaking at a White House cabinet meeting, Trump discussed a deal reached on Wednesday, hoping it will lead to 'lasting peace' in the region.

Trump detailed plans to 'slowly redo' Gaza, with hopes for reconstruction allowing residents to live in improved conditions. The hostage release is part of a phased plan, with Hamas expected to release the prisoners 72 hours after the ceasefire begins.

While details remain under wraps, Trump expressed intentions to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt and address the Israeli Knesset, pending an invitation. The White House is coordinating the logistics of this potential diplomatic trip, highlighting hopes for a prolonged peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

