Left Menu

US Secures Icebreaker Deal with Finland

President Donald Trump announced the United States' decision to purchase 11 icebreaker ships from Finland, emphasizing the deal's strategic importance for national operations in icy waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:47 IST
US Secures Icebreaker Deal with Finland
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move to bolster the United States' naval capabilities, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday the acquisition of 11 icebreaker ships from Finland.

These vessels are set to play a crucial role in enhancing US operations in icy maritime regions, according to the President.

The deal underscores the administration's commitment to maintaining a robust maritime presence in challenging environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

 Global
2
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas...

 Global
3
Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Contentment

Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Content...

 Global
4
Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025