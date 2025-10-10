Taiwan's T-Dome: A New Shield Against Rising Tensions
Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, announced plans to expedite the creation of a 'T-Dome' air defense system in response to perceived threats from China. This initiative aims to improve defense capabilities and increase defense spending to over 3% of GDP by 2030.
- Country:
- Taiwan
In a bold move to counter escalating threats from China, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has committed to fast-tracking the development of the 'T-Dome' air defense system. This new initiative, inspired by Israel's Iron Dome, seeks to bolster Taiwan's security through enhanced detection and interception capabilities.
Speaking at Taiwan's National Day celebration, President Lai underscored the urgency to invest in defense, pledging to raise spending to more than 3% of GDP, with a target of reaching 5% by 2030. These efforts reflect Taiwan's determination to safeguard its independence and maintain regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.
Amid China's persistent military maneuvers near Taiwan, Lai emphasized the island's role as a 'hub of peace and stability,' contrasting sharply with China's authoritative stance. His remarks highlight Taiwan's quest to preserve the status quo and foster development, despite China's longstanding claims over the island.
