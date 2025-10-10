Left Menu

NATO Tensions: Spain's Defense Spending Under Scrutiny

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested NATO reconsider Spain's membership due to its military spending. Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez opposed the 5% GDP target, citing it conflicts with their welfare model. Despite tensions, Spain remains committed to NATO, emphasizing its alignment with capability goals amid Europe's security challenges.

Donald Trump

In a bold statement, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that NATO consider expelling Spain over a contentious debate on defense spending. Trump highlighted Spain's reluctance to adopt NATO's new 5% GDP target for military expenditures.

During discussions at the Oval Office with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Trump urged European leaders to press Spain for increased defense contributions. He suggested that European countries should approach Spain and demand clarity on why it is lagging behind in military commitments.

In response, Spain has reaffirmed its dedication to NATO and its capability goals, ensuring that it remains a committed member of the alliance. Spain's involvement in NATO has become increasingly significant since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the importance of collective defense in Europe.

