Macron's Search for Stability Amid Political Turmoil

President Macron faces a political crisis as he searches for a new prime minister to navigate France's economic challenges. Central bank warnings highlight the economic impact of ongoing instability, amid pressure to address the budget deficit. Several potential candidates for the role are under discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:03 IST
Macron

President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet with France's major political parties on Friday, racing against a deadline to announce his new prime minister. The political crisis has prompted concerns from the central bank about its potential economic consequences.

Amid a hunt for his sixth prime minister in less than two years, Macron seeks a figure capable of bridging the political divide from center-right to center-left. This role is critical to navigate a budget through a divided parliament. Names like Jean-Louis Borloo, Pierre Moscovici, and former prime minister Sebastien Lecornu are being considered.

The country's deep political turmoil stems partly from Macron's failed electoral strategy, with the central bank predicting a 0.2 percentage point hit to GDP. The budget deficit remains a significant issue, with France's economic stability hanging in the balance as the country eyes a 2026 deficit threshold below 4.8% of GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

