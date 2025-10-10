Komeito Departure Shakes Japan's Ruling Coalition

Japan's political landscape faces a shake-up as the Komeito party announces its departure from the ruling coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), according to reports by NHK on Friday. The change introduces a degree of uncertainty regarding the LDP's governance capabilities.

New LDP leader, Sanae Takaichi, was informed of this significant decision in a meeting with Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito, marking the end of a 26-year political partnership. NHK reported the development, highlighting the potential implications for Japan's current political status quo.

The departure of Komeito, a vital ally, signals a challenging transition period for the LDP. The political alliance's dissolution might lead to shifts in the party's strategic operations and influence within the government, posing questions about future governance dynamics.

