Komeito Departure Shakes Japan's Ruling Coalition

Japan's Komeito party will exit the ruling coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party, led by new leader Sanae Takaichi, creating uncertainty about governance. Komeito leader, Tetsuo Saito, communicated the decision to their partner of 26 years, altering the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's political landscape faces a shake-up as the Komeito party announces its departure from the ruling coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), according to reports by NHK on Friday. The change introduces a degree of uncertainty regarding the LDP's governance capabilities.

New LDP leader, Sanae Takaichi, was informed of this significant decision in a meeting with Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito, marking the end of a 26-year political partnership. NHK reported the development, highlighting the potential implications for Japan's current political status quo.

The departure of Komeito, a vital ally, signals a challenging transition period for the LDP. The political alliance's dissolution might lead to shifts in the party's strategic operations and influence within the government, posing questions about future governance dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

