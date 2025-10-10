Mayawati's Rally Sets Opposition on Edge with Record Youth and Women Turnout
BSP leader Mayawati's rally on Kanshi Ram's 19th death anniversary saw a massive turnout, particularly of youth and women, causing discomfort among rival parties. Mayawati emphasized this as a testament to BSP supporters' commitment to forming her government for a fifth term. She urged vigilance against divisive tactics and lauded supporters' dedication.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:25 IST
- India
In a significant political demonstration, BSP president Mayawati hailed the "record-breaking" gathering at a rally commemorating the 19th death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram.
The event, marked by a substantial turnout of youth and women, left rivals "sleepless and nervous," underscoring the unwavering resolve of BSP supporters to secure a fifth gubernatorial term for Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh.
Mayawati urged her supporters to disregard opposition voices and remain vigilant against divisive strategies while thanking party workers for their dedication to 'Mission 2027' and ensuring the event's success.
