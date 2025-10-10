Controversy Over 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Amid Trump's Campaign

The upcoming 2025 Nobel Peace Prize announcement is surrounded by controversy due to Donald Trump's concerted campaign to nab the prestigious award. The former U.S. President joins a tradition upheld by past winners, including Barack Obama and Theodore Roosevelt.

Despite Trump's attempt to broker significant peace deals, Norwegian Nobel Committee insiders suggest his odds remain slim. Observers cite his moves contrary to Alfred Nobel's peace-centric will, like withdrawing from international agreements, as factors that diminish his eligibility.

Meanwhile, watchers anticipate recognition of humanitarian contributions, such as Sudan's volunteer network or organizations like UNICEF. The committee, bound by a thorough deliberative process, may also honor journalists amidst rising threats globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)