Taiwan Independence Activities: A Threat to Strait Peace

China has identified Taiwan's push for independence as the primary threat to peace across the Taiwan Strait, declaring that efforts to achieve independence by force could embroil the island in conflict.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun of China's foreign ministry made these remarks following a national day speech by Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, earlier today.

The tension highlights the geopolitical stakes in the region, with both sides reaffirming their positions and the potential for escalating conflict if a peaceful resolution remains elusive.

