Election Commission to Launch Nationwide Voter List Overhaul

In an ambitious move, the Election Commission of India is preparing to initiate a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. The exercise will kick off in states poised for assembly elections next year, officials revealed on Monday.

This strategic voter list overhaul will not coincide with states undergoing local body elections, ensuring the local electoral machinery remains undistracted. The SIR aims to address discrepancies and incorporate legitimate voters while tackling the critical issue of foreign illegal migrants.

Bihar recently concluded its voter list revision, resulting in 7.42 crore registered names. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced ongoing discussions among the EC's top officials to finalize SIR launch dates, highlighting the urgency for electoral transparency and accuracy across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)