Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize Triumph

Maria Corina Machado, an opposition activist from Venezuela, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. She is recognized for uniting a divided political opposition in Venezuela, advocating for free elections and representative governance, and strengthening the pursuit of peace and international fraternity.

  • Country:
  • Norway

Maria Corina Machado, an influential opposition activist in Venezuela, has been honored with the Nobel Peace Prize for her role in bridging significant divides in the nation's political opposition. Her efforts in advocating for free elections and representative governance have been deemed pivotal by the Nobel committee.

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee, praised Machado for her contributions as a "key, unifying figure" in the Venezuelan opposition. Her work underscores the critical importance of free elections and representative government as cornerstones for peace.

The committee typically values efforts towards lasting peace, international fraternity, and institutional development to enhance these objectives. Noteworthy is that the Peace Prize is uniquely awarded in Oslo, differing from other Nobel prizes given in Stockholm.

