India Strengthens Ties with Afghanistan Amid Security Concerns

In a significant diplomatic move, India has elevated its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy, pledging to renew its development projects in Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's announcement came during talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, highlighting the two nations' shared interests in combating terrorism and enhancing regional security.

India withdrew its officials from Kabul following the Taliban's rise to power in August 2021 but re-established a technical presence in 2022. Now, by upgrading its mission, India underscores its commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty and developmental progress, echoing enthusiasm for future collaborations, including mining opportunities and expanded trade routes.

This diplomatic gesture, accompanied by India's promise of new projects and humanitarian aid for Afghan refugees, reaffirms a longstanding partnership with Afghanistan. By working together against the Daesh terror group, both nations aim to fortify their regional stability and pursue common prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)