Left Menu

India Strengthens Ties with Afghanistan Amid Security Concerns

India has upgraded its mission in Kabul to an embassy status and pledged to continue its developmental projects in Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commended the Taliban for addressing security concerns and emphasized the need for mutual efforts against terrorism. Key discussions included regional security and economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:08 IST
India Strengthens Ties with Afghanistan Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, India has elevated its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy, pledging to renew its development projects in Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's announcement came during talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, highlighting the two nations' shared interests in combating terrorism and enhancing regional security.

India withdrew its officials from Kabul following the Taliban's rise to power in August 2021 but re-established a technical presence in 2022. Now, by upgrading its mission, India underscores its commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty and developmental progress, echoing enthusiasm for future collaborations, including mining opportunities and expanded trade routes.

This diplomatic gesture, accompanied by India's promise of new projects and humanitarian aid for Afghan refugees, reaffirms a longstanding partnership with Afghanistan. By working together against the Daesh terror group, both nations aim to fortify their regional stability and pursue common prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIIMS Delhi Achieves Milestone with India's First Robotic Renal Transplant

AIIMS Delhi Achieves Milestone with India's First Robotic Renal Transplant

 India
2
Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Unite for Thane Protest

Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Unite for Thane Protest

 India
3
Happiest Health Launches Ayurvedic Clinic Revolutionizing Wellness Experience

Happiest Health Launches Ayurvedic Clinic Revolutionizing Wellness Experienc...

 Global
4
Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025