Maria Corina Machado: A Beacon of Democracy Amidst Turmoil

Maria Corina Machado, a key figure in Venezuela's opposition, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her unwavering dedication to democratic principles and reforms.

Born into an upper-class family in Caracas, Machado's activism has garnered widespread support and criticism, especially from the ruling socialist party.

Her calls for economic liberalization and social welfare reflect her vision for a renewed Venezuela amidst its ongoing political and economic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)