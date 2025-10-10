Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado: A Beacon of Democracy Amidst Turmoil

Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, won the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in promoting democratic rights. Despite facing personal and political challenges, she advocates for liberal economic reforms and frames her campaign as a collective struggle for Venezuela's future.

Updated: 10-10-2025 15:51 IST
Maria Corina Machado, a key figure in Venezuela's opposition, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her unwavering dedication to democratic principles and reforms.

Born into an upper-class family in Caracas, Machado's activism has garnered widespread support and criticism, especially from the ruling socialist party.

Her calls for economic liberalization and social welfare reflect her vision for a renewed Venezuela amidst its ongoing political and economic crisis.

