Trump Overlooked for Nobel Prize as Machado Honored

President Donald Trump was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded to Venezuelan activist María Corina Machado for her efforts in promoting democracy. Despite Trump's multiple nominations and contributions to peace efforts, the committee honored Machado's work in transitioning Venezuela to democracy.

Updated: 10-10-2025 16:03 IST
Former US President Donald Trump has been overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize, an accolade he has long aspired to add to his achievements. Instead, Venezuelan activist María Corina Machado received the honor for her persistent advocacy for democratic rights in Venezuela. The Norwegian Nobel Committee acknowledged her efforts to facilitate a peaceful transition from dictatorship.

Trump, despite his numerous nominations recommended by various world leaders, was not considered, with many nominations coming after the deadline. Trump has been vocal about his prospects for the prize, particularly highlighting his role in the Abraham Accords and attempts to mediate global conflicts, including engagements with Israel, Hamas, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The decision to award Machado over Trump has stirred reactions, considering his notable geopolitical efforts, yet Trump continues to face criticism for domestic policies seen as divisive. His administration's controversial decisions, including immigration policies and withdrawal from international agreements, remain focal points of political discourse and public scrutiny.

