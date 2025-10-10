BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Riots over Electoral Roll Revision

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of making incendiary remarks about the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Banerjee's warnings of potential riots and violence, should the Election Commission proceed, are deeply concerning. Patra questioned whether Banerjee considers herself beyond the reach of the Constitution, highlighting fears of her instigating unrest for political gain.

The party further alleged that Banerjee's actions are already igniting tensions, citing recent assaults on BJP leaders. Patra asserted that the BJP will counter the unrest through democratic means and expressed confidence in electoral victory.