Left Menu

BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Riots over Electoral Roll Revision

The BJP has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her statements on the proposed Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The party accused her of threatening riots if the Election Commission proceeds with the revision. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra condemned her remarks as irresponsible and above constitutional decorum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:19 IST
BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Riots over Electoral Roll Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of making incendiary remarks about the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Banerjee's warnings of potential riots and violence, should the Election Commission proceed, are deeply concerning. Patra questioned whether Banerjee considers herself beyond the reach of the Constitution, highlighting fears of her instigating unrest for political gain.

The party further alleged that Banerjee's actions are already igniting tensions, citing recent assaults on BJP leaders. Patra asserted that the BJP will counter the unrest through democratic means and expressed confidence in electoral victory.

TRENDING

1
Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

 India
2
Carl Lewis Champions Integrity and Infrastructure for Athletic Success

Carl Lewis Champions Integrity and Infrastructure for Athletic Success

 India
3
Man with Airgun Detained Near West Bengal CM's Residence

Man with Airgun Detained Near West Bengal CM's Residence

 India
4
Macron on the Brink: France's Political Crossroads Amid Economic Pressure

Macron on the Brink: France's Political Crossroads Amid Economic Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025