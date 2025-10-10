Left Menu

Minister Sparks Debate Over Loan Waiver Remarks

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil faces backlash for remarks on loan waivers, admitting politicians make election promises to win votes. His statements prompted criticism from political allies and opponents, emphasizing the seriousness of the financial plight of farmers affected by floods and heavy rains across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:22 IST
Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil has ignited controversy following his contentious comments about public obsession with loan waivers. His admission that politicians often promise benefits during elections to secure votes has drawn criticism from various political quarters.

Patil, affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party, made the remarks during a public event. The statements have been broadcast on regional news channels, though the specific venue and timing remain unspecified. The remarks have received backlash from political leaders, including BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who stressed the critical financial situation confronting farmers due to recent extreme weather events.

The debate highlights the delicate balance between political promises and the genuine needs of the populace, particularly in light of recent floods that devastated large swaths of farmland. In response, the state government has announced a substantial compensation package for affected farmers, aiming to address the urgent distress caused by the natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

