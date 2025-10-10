Political Clash in West Bengal: Allegations of Corruption and Intimidation

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to substantiate her claims of corruption against Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal by October 13. Failing this, Adhikari warns that it will be assumed Banerjee's allegations are baseless.

Adhikari also accused the state government of illegally appointing junior officers as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and expressed concern over the integrity of the electoral process. He alleged that Banerjee is trying to intimidate election officials due to fears about the impact of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Reacting to these allegations, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty suggested that the BJP aims to protect officials allegedly biased in favor of the ruling Central government. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Banerjee maintained her accusations against CEO Agarwal, claiming she possesses evidence of irregularities.