Political Clash in West Bengal: Allegations of Corruption and Intimidation

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari challenges West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prove allegations of corruption against CEO Manoj Agarwal by October 13. He accuses the ruling TMC of intimidating election officials due to fears of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exposing false voters supporting TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:25 IST
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to substantiate her claims of corruption against Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal by October 13. Failing this, Adhikari warns that it will be assumed Banerjee's allegations are baseless.

Adhikari also accused the state government of illegally appointing junior officers as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and expressed concern over the integrity of the electoral process. He alleged that Banerjee is trying to intimidate election officials due to fears about the impact of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Reacting to these allegations, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty suggested that the BJP aims to protect officials allegedly biased in favor of the ruling Central government. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Banerjee maintained her accusations against CEO Agarwal, claiming she possesses evidence of irregularities.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

