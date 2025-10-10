Macron on the Brink: France's Political Crossroads Amid Economic Pressure

Amid escalating political tensions, President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to gather France's mainstream political parties. The urgent meeting, scheduled for Friday, aims to aid Macron in selecting a new prime minister before his self-imposed deadline. The president faces mounting pressure as the country's economic stability hangs in the balance due to political discord.

The urgency underscores a stark reality: France must navigate a fragmented parliament to succeed in implementing the budget for 2026. Macron's challenge is to find a prime minister capable of bridging gaps between the centre-right and centre-left. Political experts warn that failure to reach consensus might force Macron to call snap elections.

The economic implications are significant, with the central bank highlighting a 0.2 percentage dip in GDP due to political instability. As France's sovereign credit rating teeters, Macron must swiftly act to stabilize both the economic and political landscapes.

