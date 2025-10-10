LDF Slams UDF for Assembly Chaos Over Sabarimala Issue

Tensions escalated within the Kerala Assembly as LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan condemned the Congress-led UDF for their disruptive protests regarding the contentious Sabarimala issue, causing premature adjournment on October 9.

Ramakrishnan, addressing the media, censured the UDF for creating chaos for four consecutive days despite government attempts to facilitate a debate. He accused UDF MLAs of jeopardizing democratic norms and verbally attacking key government figures amid fears that the truth about Sabarimala would surface through judicial scrutiny.

He further pressed the IUML to clarify its position on statements that could ignite communal tensions, particularly concerning bringing UDF back to power for protecting the Muslim community, thereby highlighting the party's alignment with Jamaat-e-Islami.

(With inputs from agencies.)