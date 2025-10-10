LDF Slams UDF for Assembly Chaos Over Sabarimala Issue
The LDF's T P Ramakrishnan criticized the opposition UDF for their protests in the Kerala Assembly concerning the Sabarimala issue. He claimed their actions threatened democratic practices and accused them of fearing exposure of temple malpractice. Ramakrishnan urged clarity from the IUML on communal statements.
Tensions escalated within the Kerala Assembly as LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan condemned the Congress-led UDF for their disruptive protests regarding the contentious Sabarimala issue, causing premature adjournment on October 9.
Ramakrishnan, addressing the media, censured the UDF for creating chaos for four consecutive days despite government attempts to facilitate a debate. He accused UDF MLAs of jeopardizing democratic norms and verbally attacking key government figures amid fears that the truth about Sabarimala would surface through judicial scrutiny.
He further pressed the IUML to clarify its position on statements that could ignite communal tensions, particularly concerning bringing UDF back to power for protecting the Muslim community, thereby highlighting the party's alignment with Jamaat-e-Islami.
