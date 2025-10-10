Nobel Controversy: Trump Overlooked Amidst Peace Prize Decision

The White House has expressed its discontent with the Nobel Prize Committee's recent decision to honor Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado with the peace prize, passing over President Donald Trump despite his active pursuit of the accolade through international peace efforts.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognized Machado for her "courageous defenders of freedom" to bolster resistance against authoritarian regimes, a choice criticized by White House spokesperson Steven Cheung for prioritizing politics over genuine peacemaking endeavors.

President Trump, who claims to have brokered several ceasefire deals, including a recent one in Gaza, has consistently lobbied for the Nobel Prize, arguing that his humanitarian actions warrant such recognition, a sentiment amplified by supporters on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)