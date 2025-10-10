Left Menu

Nobel Controversy: Trump Overlooked Amidst Peace Prize Decision

The White House criticized the Nobel Committee for awarding the peace prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado instead of President Trump, who campaigned for the award and facilitated international peace deals. Trump, who anticipates being overlooked, claims he has ended multiple wars since taking office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House has expressed its discontent with the Nobel Prize Committee's recent decision to honor Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado with the peace prize, passing over President Donald Trump despite his active pursuit of the accolade through international peace efforts.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognized Machado for her "courageous defenders of freedom" to bolster resistance against authoritarian regimes, a choice criticized by White House spokesperson Steven Cheung for prioritizing politics over genuine peacemaking endeavors.

President Trump, who claims to have brokered several ceasefire deals, including a recent one in Gaza, has consistently lobbied for the Nobel Prize, arguing that his humanitarian actions warrant such recognition, a sentiment amplified by supporters on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

