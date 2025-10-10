RJD Gains Momentum: Former JD(U) and LJP Leaders Switch Sides
Former JD(U) legislators Santosh Kushwaha and Rahul Sharma have joined the RJD, boosting the party ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. Chanaykya Prasad Ranjan, son of JD(U)'s Banka MP, and LJP leader Ajay Kushwaha have also defected, aiming to attract key communities traditionally aligned with the NDA.
In a significant realignment ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, former JD(U) legislators Santosh Kushwaha and Rahul Sharma have joined the opposition RJD. Their defection to the RJD is seen as a strategic shift designed to coax voters disillusioned with the ruling NDA.
Chanaykya Prasad Ranjan, son of JD(U)'s Banka MP, and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ajay Kushwaha also officially entered the RJD fold, with party leader Tejashwi Yadav extending a warm welcome. Yadav expressed confidence that their inclusion would fortify the RJD in the upcoming elections.
Amidst ongoing electoral preparations, these political maneuvers highlight the RJD's attempts to appeal to the Kushwaha community and Bhumihars, pivotal groups traditionally supportive of the NDA. The upcoming elections promise to be fiercely contested as the RJD vies to capitalize on shifting political allegiances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
