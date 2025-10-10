Russia and US Poised for Potential Arms Control Dialogue Amid Tensions
Despite heightened tensions over the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine, Russia and the US may resume discussions on weapons of mass destruction. While interactions remain limited, signs of renewed cooperation appear in areas like biological weapons, with key treaties needing urgent attention before expiring in 2026.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In an unexpected turn, dialogue on arms control between Russia and the United States might resume despite enduring tensions over the Ukraine crisis. A top Russian arms control negotiator expressed optimism, highlighting a shift in American rhetoric and an increased presence at the Conference on Disarmament.
The negotiator noted differences between the US approach and Europe's more critical stance, emphasizing Washington's interest in re-establishing working contacts. Opportunities for collaboration might expand into biological weapons, especially as the US leads international monitoring efforts.
Unresolved issues, including the New START Treaty's future, demand urgent action. President Putin has proposed extending the treaty's main provisions for a year, with President Trump expressing tentative approval. Meanwhile, recent geopolitical developments have prompted Russia to bolster its military capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
