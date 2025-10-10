Russia and US Poised for Potential Arms Control Dialogue Amid Tensions

In an unexpected turn, dialogue on arms control between Russia and the United States might resume despite enduring tensions over the Ukraine crisis. A top Russian arms control negotiator expressed optimism, highlighting a shift in American rhetoric and an increased presence at the Conference on Disarmament.

The negotiator noted differences between the US approach and Europe's more critical stance, emphasizing Washington's interest in re-establishing working contacts. Opportunities for collaboration might expand into biological weapons, especially as the US leads international monitoring efforts.

Unresolved issues, including the New START Treaty's future, demand urgent action. President Putin has proposed extending the treaty's main provisions for a year, with President Trump expressing tentative approval. Meanwhile, recent geopolitical developments have prompted Russia to bolster its military capabilities.

