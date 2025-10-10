Left Menu

Russia and US Poised for Potential Arms Control Dialogue Amid Tensions

Despite heightened tensions over the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine, Russia and the US may resume discussions on weapons of mass destruction. While interactions remain limited, signs of renewed cooperation appear in areas like biological weapons, with key treaties needing urgent attention before expiring in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:00 IST
Russia and US Poised for Potential Arms Control Dialogue Amid Tensions
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In an unexpected turn, dialogue on arms control between Russia and the United States might resume despite enduring tensions over the Ukraine crisis. A top Russian arms control negotiator expressed optimism, highlighting a shift in American rhetoric and an increased presence at the Conference on Disarmament.

The negotiator noted differences between the US approach and Europe's more critical stance, emphasizing Washington's interest in re-establishing working contacts. Opportunities for collaboration might expand into biological weapons, especially as the US leads international monitoring efforts.

Unresolved issues, including the New START Treaty's future, demand urgent action. President Putin has proposed extending the treaty's main provisions for a year, with President Trump expressing tentative approval. Meanwhile, recent geopolitical developments have prompted Russia to bolster its military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire

Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire

 Global
2
India Pledges to Normalize Mental Health Conversations

India Pledges to Normalize Mental Health Conversations

 India
3
Cuttack Police Take On Rumour Mongers with Flag March

Cuttack Police Take On Rumour Mongers with Flag March

 India
4
Bihar BJP Gears Up for Assembly Boost with Defections

Bihar BJP Gears Up for Assembly Boost with Defections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025