CPI's Strategic Move in Bihar Elections: Aiming for Change

CPI's D Raja emphasizes the importance of defeating the NDA in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, citing corruption and crime under NDA rule. The CPI has submitted 24 candidates to the INDIA bloc, focusing on public issues like unemployment and inflation, aiming for a prosperous Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:07 IST
The CPI, led by General Secretary D Raja, has submitted a list of 24 candidates to Tejashwi Yadav, the convener of the INDIA bloc, as part of the ongoing seat-sharing discussions for the Bihar assembly elections.

At a CPI state council meeting, Raja reiterated the party's commitment to ousting the NDA government, citing corruption and crime under its 20-year rule. He criticized the Central government's corporate-driven policies, which he claims have exacerbated inflation and job scarcity.

Raja stressed the importance of the upcoming Bihar polls, urging the party cadre to work collectively to secure an INDIA bloc victory. The CPI aims to address issues like education, healthcare, and unemployment, focusing on the region's socio-economic development.

