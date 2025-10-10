CPI's Strategic Move in Bihar Elections: Aiming for Change

The CPI, led by General Secretary D Raja, has submitted a list of 24 candidates to Tejashwi Yadav, the convener of the INDIA bloc, as part of the ongoing seat-sharing discussions for the Bihar assembly elections.

At a CPI state council meeting, Raja reiterated the party's commitment to ousting the NDA government, citing corruption and crime under its 20-year rule. He criticized the Central government's corporate-driven policies, which he claims have exacerbated inflation and job scarcity.

Raja stressed the importance of the upcoming Bihar polls, urging the party cadre to work collectively to secure an INDIA bloc victory. The CPI aims to address issues like education, healthcare, and unemployment, focusing on the region's socio-economic development.

