Amit Shah Advocates Voter List Integrity Amid Infiltration Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of maintaining electoral integrity by excluding infiltrators from voter lists. He differentiated infiltrators from refugees and urged a policy of 'detect, delete, deport.' Shah criticized opposition denial of these issues and hailed electoral roll revisions as constitutional duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:32 IST
In a forceful address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the critical need to preserve the integrity of India's voter lists by excluding infiltrators. During a lecture honoring former Dainik Jagran editor Narendra Mohan, Shah asserted that only citizens should have voting rights, as infiltrators' inclusion threatens constitutional principles.

Shah presented the government's approach against infiltration, advocating a 'detect, delete, and deport' strategy. He dismissed claims of political motives, labeling the issue a national concern. The minister criticized the Congress for its denial stance on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, citing past occurrences under their governance.

Highlighting the distinction between refugees and infiltrators, Shah clarified that infiltrators enter India illegally for non-persecutory reasons. He warned of the consequences of uncontrolled influxes. Concluding the address, Shah awarded the 'Jagran Sahitya Srijan Samman' to celebrate contributions in Hindi literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

