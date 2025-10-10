Amit Shah Advocates Voter List Integrity Amid Infiltration Concerns

In a forceful address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the critical need to preserve the integrity of India's voter lists by excluding infiltrators. During a lecture honoring former Dainik Jagran editor Narendra Mohan, Shah asserted that only citizens should have voting rights, as infiltrators' inclusion threatens constitutional principles.

Shah presented the government's approach against infiltration, advocating a 'detect, delete, and deport' strategy. He dismissed claims of political motives, labeling the issue a national concern. The minister criticized the Congress for its denial stance on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, citing past occurrences under their governance.

Highlighting the distinction between refugees and infiltrators, Shah clarified that infiltrators enter India illegally for non-persecutory reasons. He warned of the consequences of uncontrolled influxes. Concluding the address, Shah awarded the 'Jagran Sahitya Srijan Samman' to celebrate contributions in Hindi literature.

