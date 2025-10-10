Left Menu

Yen's Sharp Decline Amid Political Turmoil in Japan and France

The yen stabilized on Friday but is facing its steepest weekly decline in a year due to decreased likelihood of a rate hike by the BOJ, following political changes in Japan. Meanwhile, the euro is affected by political crises in France, prompting warnings from leaders about economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:56 IST
Yen's Sharp Decline Amid Political Turmoil in Japan and France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen found stability on Friday, although it's poised for its most significant weekly drop in a year. This decline follows diminishing prospects for a near-term rate hike by the Bank of Japan after Sanae Takaichi unexpectedly secured leadership of the ruling party, raising concerns over potential government intervention.

Japanese officials have voiced worries about currency fluctuations, with Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato expressing concerns over excessive volatility. In response, the yen's movement remained under scrutiny in global forex markets as traders anticipate potential government action to counter its weakness.

In Europe, the euro is grappling with its biggest weekly decline since November, influenced by political unrest in France. French President Emmanuel Macron is in discussions to resolve the crisis, while economic indicators from Germany add to the strain on the euro. Meanwhile, U.S. economic indicators and Federal Reserve policies remain pivotal for financial markets going forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

 Global
2
Court Calls for Clarity on Caste-Based Rally Ban Implementation

Court Calls for Clarity on Caste-Based Rally Ban Implementation

 India
3
FCC Cracks Down on Unauthorized Chinese Electronics

FCC Cracks Down on Unauthorized Chinese Electronics

 United States
4
Rajasthan's Push for Mental Health Awareness

Rajasthan's Push for Mental Health Awareness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025