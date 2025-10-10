Sambhal MP Urges for Policy Over Punishment
Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly targeting communities instead of benefiting them. He insisted on legal support for affected constituents over land issues and called for policies to foster connectivity rather than alienation. Barq also discussed the upcoming Bihar elections.
Ziaur Rahman Barq, MP from Sambhal, has voiced a strong critique of the Uttar Pradesh government's approach, urging it to focus more on inclusive policies rather than targeting citizens. He highlighted the issuance of notices to Sambhal residents accused of building homes on pond land as an example of hasty governmental action.
Barq emphasized his commitment to safeguarding his constituents' rights by ensuring legal justice in cases he deems unjustly targeted. He labelled the government's actions as driven by 'revenge' and part of a 'deliberate conspiracy' aiming to alienate communities rather than connect them through beneficial policies.
Additionally, Barq addressed the political landscape, asserting that the INDIA bloc, with the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav, plans to challenge the BJP in the upcoming Bihar elections, aiming to establish a new government.
