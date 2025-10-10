Political Clash over Mumbai's Pothole Tragedy: A Deeper Dive

In a heated exchange, the Maharashtra Congress has accused Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora of lacking a deep understanding of civic issues. The criticism comes after Deora pointed fingers at the 30-year Shiv Sena rule in Mumbai for a tragic accident involving a pothole.

The accident, which claimed the life of Anita Patil, occurred on a national highway in Palghar district, not under municipal jurisdiction. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant slammed Deora for failing to verify facts and connecting the tragedy to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Sawant highlighted that the highway is under a maintenance contract with a BJP-affiliated contractor, challenging Deora to question his current political allies. The incident has sparked a political row, with Deora calling for accountability over Mumbai's road infrastructure and negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)