Congress Launches Affordable Housing Campaign Against BJP's Land Policies

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday unveiled a new campaign focused on affordable housing, collaborating with 25 organizations to demand a detailed 'white paper' on land allotments in Mumbai.

The opposition party sharply criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government for allegedly selling prime city land to industrialists at significantly reduced prices. According to state unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, the initiative aims to broaden affordable housing schemes initiated by the Congress.

During a press conference, Sapkal further accused the government of misusing 33% of land allocated for public use in mill land redevelopment, describing it as a 'sale' of Mumbai to favored businessmen. Plans for a 'Housing Rights Conference' on October 12 at Tilak Bhavan in Dadar were also announced to strategize against these policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)