Melania Trump's Humanitarian Mission: Reuniting Ukrainian Children
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is actively engaged with Russian President Vladimir Putin to repatriate Ukrainian children impacted by the conflict. Some children have been returned, with more to follow. This humanitarian initiative continues, as Putin has kept communication lines open with the First Lady.
Updated: 10-10-2025 20:57 IST
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has taken a significant humanitarian step by engaging in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate the repatriation of Ukrainian children affected by the ongoing war.
During her remarks at the White House on Friday, she revealed that some children have already been successfully returned to their families and efforts are ongoing to reunite more.
Melania emphasized that an open communication line with Putin has been maintained since he responded to her letter earlier this year, underscoring the continuation of this crucial effort.
