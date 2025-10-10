Left Menu

Diplomatic Overture: Taliban Foreign Minister Visits India to Push for Stronger Ties

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India signifies improving relations between the two nations. While advocating for bilateral trade and development of key infrastructures, Muttaqi emphasized a peaceful Afghanistan. His visit aligns with India upgrading its mission in Kabul amidst geopolitical tensions.

  India

In a diplomatic stride toward renewed ties, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India marks a strategic move. As the first senior Taliban official to visit since the group's rise to power, he signals intentions to fortify bilateral relations and assure the international community of Afghanistan's internal stability.

During discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Muttaqi extended an invitation for investment in Afghanistan's mining, minerals, and energy sectors. The visit also addressed the development of Iran's Chabahar port, aiming to bolster trade routes in light of existing sanctions.

Muttaqi reassured that Afghanistan's soil will not serve as a launching pad for terrorism, a sentiment crucial for India amidst regional tensions. His visit comes as both countries manage delicate relations with Pakistan, highlighting trade facilitation through routes like the Wagah border as a vital economic lifeline.

