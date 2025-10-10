Political Tensions Escalate in Perambra Amid Clashes and Accusations

In a turbulent episode that underscores the fragile political environment in Perambra, significant confrontations occurred between Congress and CPI(M) factions, leaving multiple injured, including Congress MP Shafi Parambil.

The violence was a continuation of unrest that began over contentious college union elections where the Students Federation of India (SFI), linked with CPI(M), secured a majority. However, the rival United Democratic Front (UDF) claimed the pivotal chairman's post, igniting tensions.

Police were forced to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse clashing rallies. The aftermath saw accusations fly, with Parambil slamming law enforcement for alleged partiality. Meanwhile, KPCC president Sunny Joseph announced plans for a state-wide protest against police actions.

