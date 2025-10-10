Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Perambra Amid Clashes and Accusations

In Perambra, political tensions led to clashes between Congress and CPI(M), resulting in injuries to Congress MP Shafi Parambil and several others. The violence erupted after contentious college elections and subsequent rallies by both parties. Police intervention with lathi-charge and tear gas heightened the conflict, drawing widespread criticism.

In a turbulent episode that underscores the fragile political environment in Perambra, significant confrontations occurred between Congress and CPI(M) factions, leaving multiple injured, including Congress MP Shafi Parambil.

The violence was a continuation of unrest that began over contentious college union elections where the Students Federation of India (SFI), linked with CPI(M), secured a majority. However, the rival United Democratic Front (UDF) claimed the pivotal chairman's post, igniting tensions.

Police were forced to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse clashing rallies. The aftermath saw accusations fly, with Parambil slamming law enforcement for alleged partiality. Meanwhile, KPCC president Sunny Joseph announced plans for a state-wide protest against police actions.

