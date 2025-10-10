Left Menu

Amit Shah Slams Political Parties Over Infiltration Vote Bank Allegations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleges that certain political parties use infiltrators as a vote bank. He emphasizes that infiltration is a national issue affecting democracy, questioning the lack of infiltration on Gujarat and Rajasthan borders compared to Assam and West Bengal.

In a scathing address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused some political parties of treating infiltrators as a vote bank, raising concerns about their impact on democracy. Speaking in memory of Narendra Mohan, Shah questioned why infiltration is rampant along certain borders but not others.

Highlighting the challenge, Shah pointed out the complexities in addressing infiltration, with certain border areas unfenced due to geographical limitations. He criticized state governments for allegedly protecting infiltrators, arguing that the issue transcends politics and threatens national integrity.

Shah underscored alarming demographic changes linked to infiltration, citing high growth rates of Muslim population in Assam and West Bengal as evidence. He argued that national security and stability are at risk due to political parties prioritizing electoral gains over the country's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

