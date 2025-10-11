U.S. Secures Discounted Drug Prices with AstraZeneca

In a significant move to alleviate healthcare costs, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that an agreement has been reached with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. Under this new arrangement, the company will provide its prescription drugs to the United States at a discounted rate.

The deal includes offering AstraZeneca's entire catalog of prescription medications to Medicaid at 'most favored nations' prices. This means the U.S. is guaranteed the lowest prices available worldwide, a noteworthy triumph in Trump's ongoing healthcare initiatives.

Speaking from the White House, Trump emphasized the importance of affordable healthcare, highlighting the administration's commitment to securing favorable terms with international drug manufacturers, ensuring lower costs for millions of American citizens.