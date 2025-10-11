Left Menu

Jose Jeri's Challenge: Steering Peru through Political Storms

Peruvian President Jose Jeri is urgently assembling a new government to address public unrest over crime and corruption. After Dina Boluarte's ousting, Jeri faces skepticism as Peru’s seventh president since 2016. His attempts at consensus-building are crucial as he prepares the nation for upcoming elections.

Peruvian President Jose Jeri is facing a critical challenge as he scrambles to form a new government following his sudden rise to power. The 38-year-old stepped into office after former President Dina Boluarte was ousted in a late-night congressional vote due to 'moral incapacity.'

The nation has been gripped by rising crime and a scandal-plagued leadership landscape, with Jeri being the seventh president since 2016. Amidst a backdrop of skepticism, Jeri is working to assemble a consensus-driven 19-member cabinet to calm public discontent.

The United States has expressed its support for Jeri's transitional leadership. With general elections set for April, he is tasked with guiding Peru through pressing challenges, aiming for reconciliation and stability before his term concludes in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

