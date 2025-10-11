Political Uproar in Karnataka: Vijayendra Criticizes Government Over Caste Census and Infrastructure Woes

In a sharp critique, Karnataka BJP President and MLA BY Vijayendra has accused the state government of hurriedly conducting a caste census without adequate preparation.

Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, he highlighted the difficulties faced by teachers appointed as enumerators due to poor planning, noting that the extension of holidays for the census is disrupting rural students' education, particularly in government schools.

Vijayendra also questioned the transparency of the Greater Bengaluru Authority's first meeting, conducted without sharing an agenda with legislators, and criticized the lack of preparatory measures for upcoming elections.

The BJP leader further lambasted the administration for failing to maintain Bengaluru's roads, adding that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was focused on minor issues like counting potholes instead of addressing infrastructure concerns.

He claimed the government was more interested in making politically motivated announcements than executing meaningful plans.

Amidst complaints of deteriorating infrastructure, Vijayendra also expressed dissatisfaction over the government's response to heavy rains and farmers' distress in North Karnataka.

He questioned the commitment of the Agriculture and Revenue Ministers, who have not visited affected areas, despite farmers' urgent need for assistance.

Regarding the MySugar factory issue in Mandya, he remarked that prevailing confusion persists and that BJP members may boycott the next Greater Bengaluru Authority meeting due to lack of transparency.

In response to inquiries about political developments, Vijayendra asserted that the ongoing discord within the ruling party would likely find resolution post-Bihar elections, signaling heightened political tensions.